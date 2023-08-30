Pleasants Power Station reactivated after months of an uncertain future

Early Wednesday morning, the Pleasants Power Station fired back up, burning coal and producing electricity.
Pleasants Power Station reactivated after months of an uncertain future
Pleasants Power Station reactivated after months of an uncertain future(Chase Campbell, WTAP)
By Chase Campbell
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Pleasants Power Station is supplying power again after nearly three months of inactivity.

Early Wednesday morning, the Pleasants Power Station fired back up, burning coal and producing electricity.

The rebooting of the plant comes after several months of uncertainty as to whether the plant would continue to operate in the long term as it searched for a new buyer and long-term owner.

That new owner came in the form of Omnis Technologies. Omnis is a California-based company that intends to eventually produce energy from hydrogen at the plant rather than burning coal.

Gov. Jim Justice (R - W.Va.) spoke about the significance of the plant’s recovery during an economic development announcement at the Greenbrier this afternoon. “For the first time, maybe the first time in this country, the Pleasants Power Plant, a power plant, a coal fired power plant, is taking new life,” Justice said.

While the plant is expected to continue to burn coal for the immediate future, Omnis is expected to spend the next two years retrofitting the plant for the transition to hydrogen energy.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to Marietta structure fire
Deputies say it appeared that the man that died had a medical emergency while operating a...
Deputies find man dead at golf course in Vienna
Joshua Bean, 27, and Michelle Bean, 20, have both been charged with child neglect creating risk...
Troopers: Infant allegedly had diaper rash for months, slept in wet bed; 2 charged
Austin Johnson was one of two men arrested after being investigated at a vacant house.
Two arrested in Meigs County drug bust
Washington County man declared incompetent to stand trial for 1995 double homicide
Washington County man declared incompetent to stand trial for 1995 double homicide

Latest News

Robert Anthony Thomas, 47, of Parkersburg, was sentenced for the distribution and attempted...
Parkersburg Man Sentenced to Prison for Child Pornography Crime
Directors Lisa McNish and Robyn Tullius from the Washington County Fair Board talk about what...
Preparations Underway for Washington County Fair
GRIT economic development program expanding in Appalachian Ohio
GRIT economic development program expanding in Appalachian Ohio
The first class is from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the second class is from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Two classes being held to prepare for Meigs Co. Job Fair