Preparations Underway for Washington County Fair

Directors Lisa McNish and Robyn Tullius from the Washington County Fair Board talk about what to expect for this year's festivities.
By L.V. Hissem
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Preparations for the Washington County Fair are underway.

The Washington County Fair will take place on Labor Day weekend September 2nd through the 5th at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Marietta.

Some of the events to look forward to include a tractor pull, rodeo, derby, and a livestock sale. The fair will also have K.O.I. Drag Racing, which is a new addition to the fair this year.

Directors Lisa McNish and Robyn Tullius from the Washington County Fair Board say that the event they hope people get the chance to see are the exhibition projects from the younger members of the community.

“I guess the biggest thing I would like for people to see are these kids’ exhibition projects. You know, a lot of them have worked all summer long on the projects and worked really hard on them, so this is really kind of their time to shine when they get to bring their projects here to the fair” states McNish.

Tullius then adds, “Yeah, they’ll hopefully take those memories home, and hopefully come back next year.”

General admission is $10 and children four and under are free. The fair will only take cash at the gates; however, ATMs will be available once inside the fair. McNish and Tullius state that once the general admission is paid that all the rides are free. You can find more information and a full schedule of the events at the Washington County Fair’s website https://www.washcountyfair.com/schedule/.

