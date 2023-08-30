Student Athlete of the Week: Alyssa Baker

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Alyssa Baker is a two sport athlete for the Marietta Tigers. She is a varsity women’s soccer player and a varsity women’s basketball player. Baker excels on the field, court and the classroom as well holding a 3.92 GPA as a junior.

“With balancing school and sports I want to play so I know I have to maintain the grades and it pushes me to keep that. But I also know that sports are second and I need to maintain that high GPA,” said Baker.

Baker says she is moving more into a leadership role now that she is an upperclassmen but it’s still a work in progress.

“I’m not as vocal but I’m trying to be more and just help others with their position too and trying to be more vocal during the games to help the team out,” said Baker.

Baker hopes that her increased role will result in another successful soccer season.

