Student Athlete of the Week: Alyssa Baker

Alyssa Baker: Student Athlete of the Week
By Kheron Alston
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Alyssa Baker is a two sport athlete for the Marietta Tigers. She is a varsity women’s soccer player and a varsity women’s basketball player. Baker excels on the field, court and the classroom as well holding a 3.92 GPA as a junior.

“With balancing school and sports I want to play so I know I have to maintain the grades and it pushes me to keep that. But I also know that sports are second and I need to maintain that high GPA,” said Baker.

Baker says she is moving more into a leadership role now that she is an upperclassmen but it’s still a work in progress.

“I’m not as vocal but I’m trying to be more and just help others with their position too and trying to be more vocal during the games to help the team out,” said Baker.

Baker hopes that her increased role will result in another successful soccer season.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities release name of man shot in Davisville altercation
Crews respond to Marietta structure fire
Mathew S. Gabbert
Parkersburg man found guilty of sexual abuse
Joshua Bean, 27, and Michelle Bean, 20, have both been charged with child neglect creating risk...
Troopers: Infant allegedly had diaper rash for months, slept in wet bed; 2 charged
Washington County Board of Elections
Washington County November Election races, candidates announced

Latest News

Alyssa Baker: Student Athlete of the Week
Alyssa Baker: Student Athlete of the Week
Football Scores from Week 2
2023 Football Frenzy Week 2 Recap
2023 Ravenswood Red Devils Football Frenzy First Look
Ravenswood Red Devils First Look
WTAP Football Frenzy Week 2 B Block
WTAP Football Frenzy Week 2 B Block