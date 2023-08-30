Temporary closure of 6th Street in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Drivers may want to plan an alternate route due to some overnight and early morning work on a few local roads in Parkersburg.

The Parkersburg Utility Board will have a portion of Sixth St. between Ann St. and Garfield Ave. closed.

The road will be closed overnight (Wednesday, August 30) and into the morning of Thursday, August 31.

The road closure is due to ongoing work on the water distribution system.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.