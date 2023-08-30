Temporary closure of 6th Street in Parkersburg

The road will be closed overnight (Wednesday, August 30) and into the morning of Thursday,...
The road will be closed overnight (Wednesday, August 30) and into the morning of Thursday, August 31.(KPLC (Canva))
By Andrew Noll
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Drivers may want to plan an alternate route due to some overnight and early morning work on a few local roads in Parkersburg.

The Parkersburg Utility Board will have a portion of Sixth St. between Ann St. and Garfield Ave. closed.

The road will be closed overnight (Wednesday, August 30) and into the morning of Thursday, August 31.

The road closure is due to ongoing work on the water distribution system.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to Marietta structure fire
Deputies say it appeared that the man that died had a medical emergency while operating a...
Deputies find man dead at golf course in Vienna
Joshua Bean, 27, and Michelle Bean, 20, have both been charged with child neglect creating risk...
Troopers: Infant allegedly had diaper rash for months, slept in wet bed; 2 charged
Austin Johnson was one of two men arrested after being investigated at a vacant house.
Two arrested in Meigs County drug bust
Washington County man declared incompetent to stand trial for 1995 double homicide
Washington County man declared incompetent to stand trial for 1995 double homicide

Latest News

Memorial Bridge reopens Thursday
Memorial Bridge set to reopen
A ceremony will start at 10 am.
Memorial Bridge will reopen Thursday
Leavitt's annual First Responder Appreciation Picnic
Leavitt’s annual First Responder Appreciation Picnic
Robert Anthony Thomas, 47, of Parkersburg, was sentenced for the distribution and attempted...
Parkersburg Man Sentenced to Prison for Child Pornography Crime