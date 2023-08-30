Two classes being held to prepare for Meigs Co. Job Fair

MEIGS CO., Ohio (WTAP) - Two classes are being offered on September 6 to help people prepare for the Meigs Co. Job Fair, which is on September 29.

The classes will be offered by Ohio Means Jobs Meigs County and Holzer Health System.

The classes will help people with interview skills, preparation for dress code, and other skills you may need for a job fair!

The classes will be held at Ohio Means Jobs Meigs County, which is located at 150 Mill St. Middleport, Ohio. The first class is from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the second class is from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

There is no pre-registration required for the classes if you are interested in attending!

Some other things you can expect to learn through these classes is how to build a resume, how to fill out job applications, and self-skills such as how to introduce yourself and how to ask about the jobs.

This will be the first time Ohio Means Job Meigs County and Holzer Health System will be working together to offer these classes.

For more information about these classes or the Meigs Co. Job Fair make sure to check out the interview at the top of the article!

