2023 Ohio general election set for November 7

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohioans are slated to revisit the ballot box on November 7 for the state’s 2023 general election.

The Washington County Board of Elections is already busy preparing.

Mail-in ballots can be sent out starting on Sept. 22. The last day to register to vote will be Oct. 10, and early voting starts on Oct. 11. You can find in-person early voting hours at the Washington County Board of Elections website.

Washington County Board of Elections Deputy Director Karen Pawloski said no other issues or candidates can be added to the ballot at this point. The final deadline for write-in candidates was Monday, and the board of elections is just waiting on ballot language for levies and state ballot issues.

Washington County residents have a number of local positions on the ballot, including mayoral and city council candidates in Belpre and Marietta. You can WTAP’s full list of races here. Write-in candidates cannot be listed by the Board of Elections, but you can ask poll workers about available write-in candidates on election day at your polling place.

Pawloski said local issues are the big reason why she hopes to see a big voter turnout on election day. “When they say that all politics are local -- this election is a local election,” Pawloski said. “This is where you will have the most impact to what’s happening in your neighborhood and your township and your area and your schools. This is where democracy is at its very finest, I believe.”

All Ohio voters will consider two ballot items. Issue 1 seeks to enshrine reproductive rights into the state constitution; Issue 2 seeks to legalize marijuana and regulate it like alcohol. Final ballot language for both issues has yet to be released.

