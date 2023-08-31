Arts and entertainment events happening August 31st-September 3rd across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
Thursday, August 31st
- American Countess Riverboat 9:30am-12:00pm @Ohio River Levee
- Narrated Sightseeing Tours 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Bacon Day and Summer Small Bites Cooking Class 5:30pm - 6:30pm @ The Changed Plate
- August Song Colony Workshop 6:30pm @ The Stage Door 224 Putnam St Marietta
Friday, September 1st
- Artist Display- Emma Romanowski @ WesBanco
- Homeschool Makers Club 1:00pm - 2:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Gaming Hour- ages 8-18 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Barlow Branch Library
- First Friday in Downtown Marietta- It’s a Carnival 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ Marietta Downtown
- Girl’s Night Cooking Class: Gyro Day 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ The Changed Plate
- Blues and Brews Cruise 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- DJ Kos Free Outdoor Concert 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
- The Troubadours 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
- Bopfusion Jazz - Concert & Dinner 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel
- Sunset Yoga with Full Circle Yoga 7:30pm - 8:30pm @ Williamstown Boat Ramp
Saturday, September 2nd
- Artist Display- Emma Romanowski @ WesBanco
- Washington County Fair- Marietta OH 8:00am - 11:00pm @ Washington County FairGrounds
- Mid Ohio Valley Sportsman’s Expo 9:00am - 5:00pm @ Elite Sports Center- Parkersburg WV
- Classic Plastics Toy Expo 10:00am - 4:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Snack Attack! 11:00am - 1:00pm @ Marietta Public Library
- Safari Cruise 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- R and R- Blennerhassett Live! 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
- Anchorage Public Ghost Hunting 8:00pm - 1:00am @ The Anchorage Marietta OH
- Front Street Ghost Trek 8:00pm - 9:15pm @ Front St Marietta OH by Fountains
Sunday, September 3rd
- Washington County Fair 9:00am - 11:00pm @ Washington County Fair Grounds
- First Sunday Brunch 11:00am - 3:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar
- Symphony Sunday 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
