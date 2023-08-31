Arts and entertainment events happening August 31st-September 3rd across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Lyndsay Dennis joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley.
By Henry Grof
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, August 31st

  • American Countess Riverboat 9:30am-12:00pm @Ohio River Levee
  • Narrated Sightseeing Tours 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Bacon Day and Summer Small Bites Cooking Class 5:30pm - 6:30pm @ The Changed Plate
  • August Song Colony Workshop 6:30pm @ The Stage Door 224 Putnam St Marietta

Friday, September 1st

  • Artist Display- Emma Romanowski @ WesBanco
  • Homeschool Makers Club 1:00pm - 2:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Gaming Hour- ages 8-18 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Barlow Branch Library
  • First Friday in Downtown Marietta- It’s a Carnival 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ Marietta Downtown
  • Girl’s Night Cooking Class: Gyro Day 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ The Changed Plate
  • Blues and Brews Cruise 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • DJ Kos Free Outdoor Concert 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
  • The Troubadours 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
  • Bopfusion Jazz - Concert & Dinner 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel
  • Sunset Yoga with Full Circle Yoga 7:30pm - 8:30pm @ Williamstown Boat Ramp

Saturday, September 2nd

  • Artist Display- Emma Romanowski @ WesBanco
  • Washington County Fair- Marietta OH 8:00am - 11:00pm @ Washington County FairGrounds
  • Mid Ohio Valley Sportsman’s Expo 9:00am - 5:00pm @ Elite Sports Center- Parkersburg WV
  • Classic Plastics Toy Expo 10:00am - 4:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Snack Attack! 11:00am - 1:00pm @ Marietta Public Library
  • Safari Cruise 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • R and R- Blennerhassett Live! 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
  • Anchorage Public Ghost Hunting 8:00pm - 1:00am @ The Anchorage Marietta OH
  • Front Street Ghost Trek 8:00pm - 9:15pm @ Front St Marietta OH by Fountains

Sunday, September 3rd

  • Washington County Fair 9:00am - 11:00pm @ Washington County Fair Grounds
  • First Sunday Brunch 11:00am - 3:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar
  • Symphony Sunday 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
Congratulations to Lyndsay Dennis on one year as the Executive Director of Artsbridge!
Congratulations to Lyndsay Dennis on one year as the Executive Director of Artsbridge!(WTAP)

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say it appeared that the man that died had a medical emergency while operating a...
Deputies find man dead at golf course in Vienna
Local fire departments responded to a Marietta house fire.
Marietta house is severely damaged in fire
A truck hauling beer turned over on Fishers Branch Road in Kanawha County, West Virginia.
Semitruck carrying cans and bottles of Miller Lite overturns, officials say
Washington County man declared incompetent to stand trial for 1995 double homicide
Washington County man declared incompetent to stand trial for 1995 double homicide
Michelle Burton
Belpre woman arraigned for complicity to murder

Latest News

Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the...
Artsbridge - August 31st, 2023
Washington County Harvest of Hope is looking for volunteers.
Washington County Harvest of Hope needs more volunteers
The City of Belpre EMS is selling shirts to raise money for Strecker Cancer Center.
The City of Belpre EMS is fundraising for Strecker Cancer Center
Memorial Bridge reopens Thursday
Memorial Bridge set to reopen