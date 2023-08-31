August 2023 Golden Shield Award presented to a patrolman from Parkersburg P.D.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The August 2023 Golden Shield Award was presented to an officer from the Parkersburg Police Department on Thursday afternoon.

Colten Nangle, who is a patrolman for the Parkersburg P.D., was the recipient of this month’s Golden Shield Award.

The Golden Shield Award is given to a first responder who has gone above and beyond for their community.

The Golden Shield Award will be presented at the end of each month by WTAP and Morrison Incorporated.

Parkersburg Police Chief, Matthew Board, shared why he and supervisors selected Nangle for this award.

“To be a successful law enforcement officer it is not just about law enforcement. You have to have a fine mix of grit and compassion and Colten embodies both of those. You have to enforce the law and not hesitate to go into danger, but also be willing to reach down and help up a fellow man or woman while they are down and give them whatever aid they need. And he brings that to the table every day that he works not only with the public but with his co-workers and he just embodies what a police officer should be,” Board said.

Nangle is 26 years old from Parkersburg and has been a member of the department for just under four years.

He enjoys working with the Parkersburg P.D. because there is never a shortage of work and it is his way to give back to the community.

Nangle talked about what it means to him to have received this award.

“My initial reaction is that I wish I could nominate somebody else. I work with some outstanding police officers, and I almost feel guilty holding it today because there are a few other guys that I think deserve this as well. I wish it could be given to my whole patrol staff. But it is an honor. I am very happy to be a part of something that giving back to first responders and letting us know that people out there are still thinking of us,” Nangle said.

