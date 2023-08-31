The City of Belpre EMS is fundraising for Strecker Cancer Center

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The City of Belpre EMS is raising money for Belpre’s Strecker Cancer Center through a shirt drive.

About 75% of money raised will go towards gas cards for people driving to the cancer center, according to EMS Administrator Ryan Varian. He explained that this helps people pay for the gas it takes to drive to the center. He hopes that it will relieve some of the cost burden of cancer treatment.

The inspiration behind the initiative is personal for the EMS department.

“We’ve got an individual with us on our department that’s battling cancer right now so we felt that it was something to kind of help right here at home,” Varian said.

The other 25% of funds raised will go towards EMS equipment, according to Varian.

T-shirts cost $20 or more, depending on the size. Long-sleeve shirts cost $25.

To order one, contact the EMS department’s Facebook page via messenger or email them at cityofbelpreems@gmail.com.

