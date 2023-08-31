Crews respond to oil tank fire in Ritchie County

Crews responded to an oil tank fire near Ellenboro, W.Va.
Crews responded to an oil tank fire near Ellenboro, W.Va.
By Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 31, 2023
RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) – Multiple volunteer fire departments (VFDs) responded to an oil tank fire in Ritchie County.

According to a statement from the Harrisville VFD, the fire started off of US Route 50 near Ellenboro.

Crews were called to the scene around 10:27 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

The firefighters were able to put out the fire and cool the other oil tanks, according to a statement from the Harrisville VFD. No one was injured.

The scene was determined to be under control and released to the business where the fire started and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection.

Harrisville VFD, Ellenboro VFD, Pennsboro VFD, Ritchie County OES, and Ritchie County EMS responded to the fire. A total of 17 firefighters were on scene.

