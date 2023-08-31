Details on InvestigateTV+

Learn more about new weekday show
INTV+ Starts Sept. 11
INTV+ Starts Sept. 11(InvestigateTV)
By InvestigateTV Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT
(InvestigateTV) — Our new weekday show, InvestigateTV+, began airing on stations across the country on Monday, September 11.

The news magazine program showcases groundbreaking investigations featuring Gray’s award-winning InvestigateTV team, national reporters, plus consumer, health, in-depth and inspiring stories.

To see your local listings, click here.

Full episodes are also available here on our website as well as on our Roku, Amazon Fire and AppleTV apps. You can download those apps by searching “InvestigateTV” on your device or clicking here to download via computer.

In all of those places, you can also check out our weekend show which highlights longform investigative journalism from our dedicated national team, and find us across social media at @InvestigateTV.

