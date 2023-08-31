Eastwood Volunteer Fire Department receives grant

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will benefit Eastwood Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) and others across the state.

In a release from U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, the funding is through FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant.

Eastwood VFD is set to receive $171,532.80 to help its department.

Eastwood is one of 27 departments and two city governments across W. Va. receiving funding from the grant.

