Memorial Bridge opens following repairs

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Following almost two years, the work on the Memorial Bridge is complete.

Now, drivers have another way to go between Parkersburg and Belpre.

Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce sees the bridge reopening as a benefit to the community.

“I think this is a big win for the local community, certainly for the city of Parkersburg, but also Belpre and Vienna. This bridge is always been a bridge of convenience,” said Mayor Joyce.

Mayor Joyce says this project wouldn’t have been possible without the help of the bridge partners.

United Bridge Partners President and CEO Doug Witt sees this project as an investment.

“Any time you are able to invest $50 million into a community, or more; and we do more than that. It’s just an injection of growth and prosperity, and it’s going to increase the commerce for the community,” said Witt.

Mayor Joyce already believes the investment will pay off.

“I appreciate all the work that they did, of the investment that they made. It’s going to be a good thing for everybody. I really believe that,” said Mayor Joyce.

The work that was done to the bridge will do more than bridge Parkersburg and Belpre together.

One modification will allow more people to cross the Memorial Bridge if they want to.

“Now, this bridge is no longer load restricted for trucks. So, trucks can use it as a bypass as well, and we think it’s a terrific shot in the arm for both communities,” said Witt.

You can now travel across the bridge until the end of September for no cost.

After that point, you will either need a transponder or pay by plate.

To get a transponder you can visit www.mymovpass.com, call the Parkersburg Bridge Partners at 855-643-4389, or stop by their office which is currently located at 2001 Garfield Ave.

