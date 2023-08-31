Mullins competency hearing delayed until Oct. 30

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Wood County man accused of murder will have a hearing to determine his competency to stand trial in October.

Eric Charles Mullins of Parkersburg was indicted on murder charges last year in the 2021 homicide of Lisa Rogers.

A hearing had been scheduled for today before Wood County Circuit Court Judge J.D. Beane to determine whether Mullins is competent to stand trial.

Defense attorneys say a competency evaluation had to be rescheduled to next week.

To accommodate the later evaluation date, the competency hearing has been moved to October 30 at 9:30 in the morning.

Mullins is currently held at North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.