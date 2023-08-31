Mullins competency hearing delayed until Oct. 30
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Wood County man accused of murder will have a hearing to determine his competency to stand trial in October.
Eric Charles Mullins of Parkersburg was indicted on murder charges last year in the 2021 homicide of Lisa Rogers.
A hearing had been scheduled for today before Wood County Circuit Court Judge J.D. Beane to determine whether Mullins is competent to stand trial.
Defense attorneys say a competency evaluation had to be rescheduled to next week.
To accommodate the later evaluation date, the competency hearing has been moved to October 30 at 9:30 in the morning.
Mullins is currently held at North Central Regional Jail.
