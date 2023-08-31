Obituary: Ayers, Hoover Badgley

Hoover Badgley Ayers, 94 of Smithville, WV, died August 29, 2023 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.

He was born Nov. 7, 1928 the son of the late Bailey Paul and Avis Fern Elder Ayers. Hoover was born the day Herbert Hoover was put in as president and was named for him. He worked for Kaiser Aluminum for 28 years, Pinkerton Security, Parchment Valley Baptist Conference Center, and Ripley Exxon for 7 years each and Cedar Lakes Conference Center for 12 years. He was a member of Ripley Lodge #16 AF & AM, Ripley Fire Dept., and President of the Ripley Baseball League. He was a member of the Pentecostal Church, Ravenswood and enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, baseball and spending time with family and friends.

Hoover is survived by his wife Ruby Kathleen Wells Ayers; children, Beverly Straight of Ripley, Paul Ayers (Cindy) of Scott Depot, and Kimberly Ayers of Ripley; stepchildren, Cammeron Hood (Boyd) of Smithville, Roma Smith Jr. (Charlotte) of Liberty, WV, and Regina Wyse (Randy) of Lady Lake, MI,; sister, Ona Laurabel Ayers of Harrisville; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Ruby M. Casto Ayers; 3 infant sons, sisters, Louise Ayers, Lois Ayers, Edith DeWeese, Mary Jane Robinson; brothers, Francis Ayers, David Ayers and Dean Ayers; and son-in-law, Charles Jr. Straight.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023 at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville with Pastor Mike Hardbarger officiating. Burial will follow in the Nobe Chapel Cemetery. Friends may visit at the funeral home Tuesday from 11-1. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com. A celebration of life will be held at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley, WV, Thursday, Sept. 7 from 4-6 pm.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.