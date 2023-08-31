Obituary: Blackburn, Dale E.

Dale E. Blackburn age 90, of Cumberland, OH passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, August 28, 2023. He was born September 8, 1932 in Malta, OH one of four sons and a daughter to the late Edison and Alice Blackburn.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 67 years Mary E. Nelson Blackburn, whom he married on February 3, 1956; a daughter Kathy (Rick) Kotoff; two granddaughters Sarah (Jeff) Campbell and Katie (James) Krouskoupf; 4 great-grandchildren Livia (Luke) Byers, Ian Campbell, Sophia and Everett Krouskoupf; a special niece Linda Blackburn. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and friends. Dale was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Cremation will be observed with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724 has been entrusted to care for the family. Please join us in remembering Dale by visiting his memorial at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net

