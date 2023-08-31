Obituary: Boram, David C.

David C. Boram
By Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 31, 2023
David C. Boram, 57 of Parkersburg passed away August 25, 2023.

He was born in Parkersburg October 5, 1965 the son of Louella Ault (Charlie Burdette) of Parkersburg.

David had been employed by Simex-Cornerstone.  He enjoyed the outdoors, camping,  fishing, playing darts, playing cornhole, working on vehicles and remodeling projects,  He loved candy and spending time with his family and friends.

In addition to his mother he is survived by his wife, Jennifer Boram of Parkersburg;  His children, Mike Gordon (Angel) of Waverly, WV.  Morgan Lefay, Earl Gordon and Wesley Wells (Nita) all of Parkersburg;  Natasha Warner (Rusty) of Elba, OH.  Nathan Grim (Jess) of Parkersburg and Nerissa Grim of Waverly, WV.  His grandchildren, Britney Gordon, Caleb and Emma Wells, Quinn and Axton Warner and Danielle and Allison Grim.  His great grandchildren, Kimberly and Colter Hogsett.   His brothers and sisters, Betty Boram of Waverly, Gordon Boram of Texas, Lavilla Adams (Bob) of Parkersburg, Steven Boram (Liza) of Waverly, Michael Boram (Michelle) of PA. and Michelle George (Terry) of Walker and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Sunday from 6-8pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg.  A Celebration of Life will be held Monday at noon at the Deerwalk Volunteer Fire Department.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

