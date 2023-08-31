Obituary: Cornell, Marietta Dorothy

Marietta Dorothy Cornell, 75, of Terra Alta, WV, formerly of Nobe, WV, died on August 15, 2023, at Hopemont State Hospital, Terra Alta, WV.

She was born on August 25, 1947, in Brooklyn, NY, a daughter of the late Paul Michael and June Ann Lang Alagna.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husband, Nathan Cornell, brother Paul Alagna and Charlene Alagna.

She is survived by step-children Kathy Conn (Don) of Carlton, OR and Jonathan Cornell of Las Vegas, NV, brother Anthony Alagna of Long Island, NY, and several grandchildren.

A memorial service will be conducted by Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Steven Carter officiating.  Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. 

Interment will be in Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

