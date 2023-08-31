Obituary: Rowley, Richard Paul

Richard Paul Rowley
Richard Paul Rowley(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Richard Paul Rowley, 39, of Parkersburg went home to be with the Lord on August 22, 2023.  He was born on January 6, 1984 in Parkersburg, WV a son of Jeannene (Brad) Davis of Parkersburg and the late Richard W. Rowley. He was a graduated of Parkersburg High School and worked for Matheny Motors.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, Jessica Rowley; nephew, Evan Goudy; maternal grandmother, Elizabeth Lemley; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Graveside Services will be held Saturday at 2:00 pm at the Harper Hill Cemetery with Pastor Bill Salomon officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the charity of the donor’s choice in Richard’s memory.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say it appeared that the man that died had a medical emergency while operating a...
Deputies find man dead at golf course in Vienna
Local fire departments responded to a Marietta house fire.
Marietta house is severely damaged in fire
A truck hauling beer turned over on Fishers Branch Road in Kanawha County, West Virginia.
Semitruck carrying cans and bottles of Miller Lite overturns, officials say
Michelle Burton
Belpre woman arraigned for complicity to murder
Robert Anthony Thomas, 47, of Parkersburg, was sentenced for the distribution and attempted...
Parkersburg man sentenced to prison for child porn

Latest News

Dale E. Blackburn
Obituary: Blackburn, Dale E.
David C. Boram
Obituary: Boram, David C.
Hoover Badgley Ayers
Obituary: Ayers, Hoover Badgley
Obituary: Cornell, Marietta Dorothy