Obituary: Rowley, Richard Paul

Richard Paul Rowley, 39, of Parkersburg went home to be with the Lord on August 22, 2023. He was born on January 6, 1984 in Parkersburg, WV a son of Jeannene (Brad) Davis of Parkersburg and the late Richard W. Rowley. He was a graduated of Parkersburg High School and worked for Matheny Motors.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, Jessica Rowley; nephew, Evan Goudy; maternal grandmother, Elizabeth Lemley; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Graveside Services will be held Saturday at 2:00 pm at the Harper Hill Cemetery with Pastor Bill Salomon officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the charity of the donor’s choice in Richard’s memory.

