Two arrested for Jackson County breaking and entering crimes

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) – Two people from Racine, Ohio, were arrested in connection with multiple breaking and entering incidents in Jackson County.

Jessica Anderson, 37, is charged with breaking and entering, grand larceny, and conspiracy.

Christopher Schoolcraft, 43, is also charged with breaking and entering, grand larceny, and conspiracy.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, the two traveled from Meigs County, Ohio to steal from businesses in northern Jackson County.

The Sheriff’s Department says deputies executed a search warrant at the Meigs County residence that led to the arrests.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department thanks the public for helping to identify the suspects.

