Two arrested for unrelated drug crimes in Athens County

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) – The Southeast Major Crimes Task Force made two unrelated drug arrests.

Danny McKee Jr., 54, of Glouster, Ohio, was arrested for an active warrant pertaining to a violation of parole. After the arrest, McKee was found to be in possession of approximately half an ounce of suspected methamphetamine, according to a statement from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office.

Tiffanie Russell, 34, of Old State Route 78, was arrested for an active warrant issued by Morgan County for possession of drugs.

The arrests were made on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, requests for additional charges will be submitted to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office for grand jury review.

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office, the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force, Athens County Prosecuting Attorney Keller J. Blackburn, Chief Investigator Jay Barrett, investigators with the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Athens Office of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority assisted with the investigation and arrests.

