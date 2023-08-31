Washington County Harvest of Hope needs more volunteers

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington County Harvest of Hope aims to reduce food waste and feed people who are food insecure. They’re currently down on volunteers and are looking for more.

WTAP has more on their mission and how you can help.

According to Washington County Harvest of Hope’s Cindy Brown, many volunteers stopped coming during Covid and the numbers never fully bounced back.

“We are having to ask our regular volunteers who are still with us to pick up a lot of vacant days,” she said.

Now they’re looking for drivers and helpers. These roles work as a team, picking up food from different shops and distributing them to food pantries, community meals, senior centers, and other places where food is needed. Whether one takes care of lifting or paper work etc. is up to the team.

Shifts are typically in the morning. Volunteers are expected to pick up one or more days every month.

“Food that we distribute is food that, at one time, would’ve probably gone into a dumpster or into a compost pile somewhere,” Brown said.

She clarified that the food they collect is safe to eat.

“Our biggest mission is to fight hunger in Washington County. We don’t want anyone in Washington County to go hungry especially when there’s all this food that could otherwise be wasted.”

Brown said that volunteering is a great way to become engaged with the community too.

“..., and you get to meet pantry directors who are so committed to their mission and it is just so uplifting,” she said.

If you’re interested in volunteering, contact Washington County Harvest of Hope at 740-538-8811. You can also fill out an application at www.wchoh.org.

