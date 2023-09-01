Athens man sentenced to prison for drug trafficking

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) – A man from Athens, Ohio, has been sentenced for drug trafficking and other crimes.

William E. Morgan, 60, was sentenced to eight to 12 years of mandatory prison time.

Morgan appeared before Judge Patrick J. Lang for argued sentencing on a change of plea to guilty on 11 counts of various felony levels of trafficking and possession of drugs, having weapons while under disability, and escape, according to a statement from Athens County Prosecuting Attorney Keller J. Blackburn.

In July of 2022, the Athens County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team executed a search warrant at Morgan’s residence and found drugs, paraphernalia, cash, and weapons. Testing of the items located at Morgan’s residence revealed fentanyl, fentanyl-related compounds, cocaine, and methamphetamine, according to Blackburn.

Morgan was transported to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital due to health concerns. According to Blackburn, he was to be medically cleared before being transported to jail. Morgan left the hospital, knowing he had active warrants. This resulted in the escape charge.

Morgan received his sentence on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

