Belpre man arraigned for 10 charges

Charles Scott Burton
By Alex Semancik
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) – A man from Belpre remains in custody after his bond was set at $2 million for 10 charges.

Charles Scott Burton pleaded not guilty to 10 charges.

Burton is charged with:

· Two counts of aggravated murder

· One count of murder

· Two counts of aggravated robbery

· Two counts of kidnapping

· One count of tampering with evidence

· Two counts of complicity to murder

All charges are related to the murder of Tina Johnson.

Law enforcement responded on Aug. 8 to a Pomeroy residence where Johnson had been found deceased. According to police, she had been stabbed multiple times.

Burton was arraigned by Judge Linda Warner in the Meigs County Court of Common Pleas. He was arraigned at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Burton is scheduled for a jury trial on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, at 8 a.m.

Charles Burton’s wife, Michelle Burton, was indicted on Wednesday, Aug. 30, on nine felony charges.

