Board of election denies challenge to Marietta mayoral candidate’s residency

A protest filed against independent candidate Anne Labes in July claimed Labes does not live in the Marietta city limits.
The election will take place on November 7th.
The election will take place on November 7th.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Board of Elections denied a residency challenge of a candidate for Marietta mayor.

Board of elections director Mandy Amos says a ruling was made today during a hearing held by the board.

“There was a first hearing on August 11th of this year and then we had the conclusion of it today. So, they decided as a 3 to 1 vote for her to be on the ballot because the protestor did not provide enough evidence to say otherwise that she did not live in the city limits.”

The voter registration deadline for this election is October 10th.

The election will take place on November 7th.

Amos says incumbent Josh Schlicher and Independent Anne Labes are on the ballot with Ari Gold being the write-in candidate.

