FDA to finalize ban on menthol cigarettes in coming months

In April 2022, when the FDA initially announced it was going to ban the popular flavor, it set...
In April 2022, when the FDA initially announced it was going to ban the popular flavor, it set a deadline of August 2023 to work out the details.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration said it still plans to finalize a ban on menthol cigarettes, but the agency is running behind schedule.

In April 2022, when the FDA initially announced it was going to ban the popular flavor, it set a deadline of August 2023 to work out the details.

That deadline has come and gone, but it is still listed online.

However, a spokesperson said the FDA will instead complete work on the rule “in the coming months.”

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus sent a letter urging the FDA to meet its August deadline on menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars.

Flavors in cigarettes were banned in 2009, but after lobbying pressure from the industry, menthol was left out of the ban.

Scientists have long understood that flavor can make cigarettes more addictive than tobacco-flavored ones.

The flavor is also attractive to more new users and has been heavily marketed to minority communities.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danny McKee Jr. (left) and Tiffanie Russell (right).
Two arrested for unrelated drug crimes in Athens County
Robert Anthony Thomas, 47, of Parkersburg, was sentenced for the distribution and attempted...
Parkersburg man sentenced to prison for child porn
Memorial Bridge reopens Thursday
Memorial Bridge set to reopen
Surveillance footage captures one of the alleged thieves.
Two arrested for Jackson County breaking and entering crimes
Deputies say it appeared that the man that died had a medical emergency while operating a...
Deputies find man dead at golf course in Vienna

Latest News

This month's sponsor is The Original Pizza Place Pizza
It's a carnival will be September's theme for Marietta Main Street's First Friday event
FILE - Stanford running back Mitch Leigber, middle, runs the ball against California during the...
ACC clears way to add Stanford, Cal, SMU, providing escape from sinking Pac-12 for Bay Area schools
File - Driver Jose Viveros delivers beverages in the Little Tokyo district of Los Angeles,...
US employers added a solid 187,000 jobs in August in sign of a still-resilient labor market
Multiple volunteer fire departments (VFDs) responded to an oil tank fire in Ritchie County.
Crews respond to oil tank fire in Ritchie County
Family and friends release balloons at a private vigil Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Columbus,...
Video of police fatally shooting a pregnant Black woman set to be released, Ohio department says