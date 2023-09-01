Habitat for Humanity ‘ReStore’ sales support families in need

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sales from Vienna’s ‘ReStore’ supports Habitat for Humanity’s mission to help families in need.

ReStore sales of donated items help Habitat for Humanity partner with families to build or repair affordable homes.

Robin Stewart of Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley said their next home will be for a father and his two children in Belpre.

“This individual applied a few years ago and has actually worked on nine houses helping others be able to have a home they can own and make memories in for a lifetime. So, we’ve been really happy to serve their family and partner with them as they are working to achieve home ownership.”

ReStores are independently owned reuse stores operated by local Habitat for Humanity organizations.

Stewart says volunteers are essential for their mission.

“We build twelve months so its year-round opportunities for volunteers. We really would not be able to serve families in the community without volunteers. We have staff members but we can only do so much. Habitat was built on this foundational principle that the community would together and provide people with housing in their local community.”

Volunteer info HERE

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.