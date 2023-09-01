Justice Department sues Athens County landlord for sexually harassing tenants

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) -The Justice Department today filed a lawsuit on Thursday against Joseph Earl Lucas of Amesville, Ohio, for sexually harassing female tenants and housing applicants in violation of the Fair Housing Act.

Lucas has owned and managed more than 70 residential rental properties in and around Athens County, Ohio.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, alleges that since at least 2004, Lucas requested sex acts from female tenants and applicants; subjected female tenants to unwelcome sexual touching; made unwelcome sexual comments and advances to female tenants and their female guests; repeatedly drove by and entered female tenants’ homes without their permission; demanded that female tenants engage in sex acts with him in order not to lose housing; and offered to reduce rent or excuse late or unpaid rent in exchange for sex acts.

The lawsuit also alleges that Lucas initiated evictions or threatened to evict female tenants who refused his sexual advances.

The lawsuit seeks monetary damages to compensate persons harmed by the alleged harassment, a civil penalty to vindicate the public interest and a court order barring future discrimination.

