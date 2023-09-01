Labor Day weekend brings heavy traffic to W.Va.

WV Traffic
WV Traffic(WTAP)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) – Roads are expected to be bustling with drivers during Labor Day weekend.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) estimates 420,000 vehicles to be on the West Virginia Turnpike over the weekend.

WVDOT says Friday’s estimate is 140,000 vehicles, the highest estimation of the four days. 95,000 vehicles are expected to pass through the toll booths on Saturday and 75,000 vehicles on Sunday. On Labor Day, an estimated 110,000 vehicles are estimated to be on the West Virginia Turnpike.

Although the weekend will be busy, WVDOT says it will not be as busy as the July 4th weekend or even Memorial Day weekend.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police are looking for tips for investigation into Wood County man.
State police are looking for tips for investigation into Wood County man
Danny McKee Jr. (left) and Tiffanie Russell (right).
Two arrested for unrelated drug crimes in Athens County
Robert Anthony Thomas, 47, of Parkersburg, was sentenced for the distribution and attempted...
Parkersburg man sentenced to prison for child porn
Surveillance footage captures one of the alleged thieves.
Two arrested for Jackson County breaking and entering crimes
Memorial Bridge reopens Thursday
Memorial Bridge set to reopen

Latest News

An Ohio State Highway Patrol vehicle.
OSHP focuses on impaired drivers for Labor Day weekend
William E. Morgan
Athens man sentenced to prison for drug trafficking
This month's sponsor is The Original Pizza Place Pizza
It's a carnival will be September's theme for Marietta Main Street's First Friday event
Charles Scott Burton
Belpre man arraigned for 10 charges