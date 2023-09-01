Labor Day weekend brings heavy traffic to W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) – Roads are expected to be bustling with drivers during Labor Day weekend.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) estimates 420,000 vehicles to be on the West Virginia Turnpike over the weekend.

WVDOT says Friday’s estimate is 140,000 vehicles, the highest estimation of the four days. 95,000 vehicles are expected to pass through the toll booths on Saturday and 75,000 vehicles on Sunday. On Labor Day, an estimated 110,000 vehicles are estimated to be on the West Virginia Turnpike.

Although the weekend will be busy, WVDOT says it will not be as busy as the July 4th weekend or even Memorial Day weekend.

