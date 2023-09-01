Marietta Main Street’s September First Friday will be “It’s a Carnival!” theme

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The first day of September is also the month’s first Friday. Marietta Main Street will be holding its First Friday event across downtown Marietta from 5:00-9:00 p.m.

The Original Pizza Place Pizza is this month’s sponsor. There will be activities for all ages to enjoy including, featured artists, performers, special promotions in stores and restaurants, inflatables, and carnival games.

Outside of Pizza Place will be an inflatable obstacle course, and keeping with the carnival theme, Zeppolis. These are Italian desserts similar to funnel cakes, according to Kasandra Ruscitto Pritchett of The Original Pizza Place.

Marietta Main Street released other highlights of the night. You can see more of what each location has to offer on Marietta Main Street’s Facebook: here.

And Marietta is already starting to prepare for Christmas!

“Now our committee is just ramping up and they’re planning for, the parade, the tree lighting, the lamp, everything. So you can now start to do things online for Christmas. You can go and order your tree for the Muskingum Park the tree. You can order your lamppost. The parade registration is coming soon, so just be on the lookout for all of that,” explained Jen Tinkler, Executive Director for Marietta Main Street.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.