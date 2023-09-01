Meet Zara! WTAP’s Pet of the week!

Zara joins us from the Pleasants County Humane Society
By Alexa Griffey and Alex Semancik
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Zara! This week’s Pet of the Week!

Zara is a 3 year-old pit bull mix from the Pleasants County Humane Society.

She came to the shelter as a stray. She loves everyone, other dogs, and other cats.

She’s full of energy and loves to play.

She does tend to get excited and jump, so parents should be careful around small, young children.

She loves to go on car rides and walks. She may need a little training on the leash.

Zara would do best with a family that can play with her and take her on runs/walks.

If you’d like to adopt Zara, you can go to here.

For more information about the Pleasants County Humane Society, head over to their website: https://www.pleasantscountyhumanesociety.org/

