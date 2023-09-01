New Banners Debut in Downtown Parkersburg

Downtown PKB and Artbeat Studio collaborated to create new banners to showcase in the downtown area.
By L.V. Hissem
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Downtown Parkersburg is popping with color with the installation of new banners on the city’s lamp posts.

The banners are the result of a collaboration between Downtown PKB and the artists at Artbeat Studio in Parkersburg.

According to the executive director of Downtown PKB Amanda Stevens, it had been a while since they had collaborated with Artbeat Studios, which led to them working together to bring these pops of color to the downtown area.

There are four different designs that passersby will be able to see starting from August 31st.

Stevens says it is community efforts like these that help to make our community more welcoming.

“We have to remember that this is our welcome mat to the city, and when people drive through downtown, we want them to have pride. That’s why we take great care with the hanging flower baskets, the banners that you see, we have days for cleaning up trash and pulling weeds...it’s really important to us to add the component of it looking nice and being inviting and clean.”

You can view hanging flower baskets and metal sculptures created by the artists at Artbeat along with the new banners lining Market Street from the Wood County Courthouse down to the 1000 block of downtown Parkersburg.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danny McKee Jr. (left) and Tiffanie Russell (right).
Two arrested for unrelated drug crimes in Athens County
Robert Anthony Thomas, 47, of Parkersburg, was sentenced for the distribution and attempted...
Parkersburg man sentenced to prison for child porn
Memorial Bridge reopens Thursday
Memorial Bridge set to reopen
Surveillance footage captures one of the alleged thieves.
Two arrested for Jackson County breaking and entering crimes
Deputies say it appeared that the man that died had a medical emergency while operating a...
Deputies find man dead at golf course in Vienna

Latest News

This month's sponsor is The Original Pizza Place Pizza
It's a carnival will be September's theme for Marietta Main Street's First Friday event
Multiple volunteer fire departments (VFDs) responded to an oil tank fire in Ritchie County.
Crews respond to oil tank fire in Ritchie County
Ohioans are slated to revisit the ballot box on November 7 for the state’s 2023 general election.
2023 Ohio general election set for November 7
There will be carnival decorations, games, and food filling downtown.
Marietta Main Street’s September First Friday will be “It’s a Carnival!” theme