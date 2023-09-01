New Banners Debut in Downtown Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Downtown Parkersburg is popping with color with the installation of new banners on the city’s lamp posts.

The banners are the result of a collaboration between Downtown PKB and the artists at Artbeat Studio in Parkersburg.

According to the executive director of Downtown PKB Amanda Stevens, it had been a while since they had collaborated with Artbeat Studios, which led to them working together to bring these pops of color to the downtown area.

There are four different designs that passersby will be able to see starting from August 31st.

Stevens says it is community efforts like these that help to make our community more welcoming.

“We have to remember that this is our welcome mat to the city, and when people drive through downtown, we want them to have pride. That’s why we take great care with the hanging flower baskets, the banners that you see, we have days for cleaning up trash and pulling weeds...it’s really important to us to add the component of it looking nice and being inviting and clean.”

You can view hanging flower baskets and metal sculptures created by the artists at Artbeat along with the new banners lining Market Street from the Wood County Courthouse down to the 1000 block of downtown Parkersburg.

