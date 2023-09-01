Obituary: Campbell, Raymond Guy

Raymond Guy Campbell, 65 of Parkersburg, passed away on August 29, 2023, at his residence following a long battle with cancer. He was born May 28, 1958 in Parkersburg, a son of the late Scott W. and Mae Bell Douglas Campbell.

Ray retired from the City of Parkersburg where he was the Floodwall Supervisor. He attended Parkersburg High School and considered the Boy’s Club of Parkersburg very instrumental in his younger years. Raymond was meticulous about his lawn care and greatly enjoyed his yard and flowers. Family was most important to him. Cook-outs, family get-togethers and ball games were always a top priority.

Surviving is his loving wife of 23 years, Sue Ann Gwynn Campbell, son Adam Anderson (Terry) of Parkersburg, daughter Tiffany Smith (Isaac) of Mineral Wells, siblings: Judy Webb of Parkersburg, Sandy Davis (Mike) of Vienna, Scott Campbell (Marsha) of Davisville, Marsha Shultz (Gary) of Wadesville, Martha Baker (Dean) of Marietta, Patty Hartness of Parkersburg and Melissa Campbell of Parkersburg.

He also leaves behind 6 grandchildren: Chase, Cole, Logan, Trevor, Chloe and Tucker.

In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by a sister Marilyn Taylor, brother William Campbell and granddaughter Camri Faith Anderson.

Funeral services will be Tuesday 11AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Mike Lamb officiating. Visitation will be Monday 5-8PM and one hour prior to services.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

