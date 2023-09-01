Obituary: Connolly, Terrance (Terry) Randall

Terry Connolly, 77, of Vienna, joined his heavenly father on Tuesday, August 29th, 2023. He was born September 28th, 1945, to the late Dr. Randall Connolly, and Eleanor (Rector) Connolly. After graduating from Parkersburg High School in 1963, he and Randall built and operated the MiniBel Golf Course along the banks of the Ohio River in Vienna. Following college graduation, he served as a Captain in the US Army where he was a UH-1 “Huey” helicopter pilot during the Vietnam War. Upon his return from service, he began a long career in real estate beginning at North Hills Realty, and then later founding Connolly & Associates Realty. He saw his company grow into the first Prudential franchise in WV, Prudential Preferred Homes, and ultimately merged with other companies to form the Parkersburg arm of Berkshire-Hathaway.

Terry was a golfer, appreciated antique cars, enjoyed the beach, was a well-known prankster, and self-proclaimed “model child”. He enjoyed bowling, skiing, fishing, and the outdoors in his younger years. He was part of several service organizations including the Lions Club, the motorized unit of the Nemesis Shriners, Vienna Lodge 172 of the Masons, and the Royal Order of Jesters Court 156. Terry’s faith in Christ shaped his heart for others, he attended Grand Central Church of Christ.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Connolly; sons Rick Connolly (Beth) and Tim Connolly (Amy); daughter Shelley Wharton (Grant), and grandchildren Carsyn, Rowyn, Griffin, Jaden, Sean, and Commodore. He is also survived by his sister Maureen Connolly.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents.

Services for Terry will be held Monday, September 4th at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg, at 11 a.m. Visitation hours will be held on Sunday from 5-8 p.m. and again for one hour prior to the service on Monday. Burial will immediately follow the service at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children via their website https://lovetotherescue.org or by mail.

Shriners Hospitals for Children Attn: Office of Development2900 Rocky Point Drive Tampa, FL 33607

