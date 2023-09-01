Obituary: Miller, Connie Dean

Connie Dean Miller, 63, of Mount Zion, WV, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 29, 2023.

She was born on August 19, 1960, to Eva Little and the late Guy Little of Mt. Zion. She was a member of Walnut Grove Community Church. In her spare time, Connie enjoyed music, crocheting, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are her four daughters, Ashley Rush of Mt. Zion WV ( Dakota Cottrill of Glenville WV), Crystal Miller of Mt. Zion WV, Amber (Thomas) McCullough of Oak Hill, WV Lisa ( Mark) Harris of Granstville WV, two sisters Patricia Toppings of Mt. Zion WV, Debbie (Junior) Greathouse of Spencer WV, three brothers David and Robert Little both of Mt. Zion WV, and Eugene (Lorrie) Little of Millstone WV. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandson, along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and three special friends Etta Coon, Suzie Waggoner and Vicky Rollyson.

Connie’s request for cremation has been honored and a celebration of her life will be conducted at a later date. Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, has been entrusted with her final arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

