OSHP focuses on impaired drivers for Labor Day weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) – Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) are turning their attention to impaired drivers for the holiday weekend.

Troopers will focus enforcement efforts on removing impaired drivers from Ohio’s roadways, according to the OSHP.

The Labor Day weekend reporting period begins Friday, September 1 at 12 a.m. and ends Monday, September 4 at 11:59 p.m.

During the 2022 Labor Day holiday weekend, there were five fatal crashes that killed five people. Four crashes and four of those fatalities involved alcohol and/or drugs. Two of those fatalities were unbelted.

Troopers also made 406 impaired driving arrests during last year’s holiday weekend. Last year’s Labor Day weekend was the safest Labor Day reporting period since 2010.

