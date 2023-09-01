PHS Care Closet Continues

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg High School and other schools in the area are helping students through in school food banks and care closets.

PHS’s care closet has been going on for about 10 years and students can get help from the closet and/or help with it.

Assistant Principle Kelley Ray sees the closet as a helping and for students.

“There’s a lot of kids in our community in need, and a lot of families right now. Food prices are so high. I know clothing is difficult for some to get new. We don’t want our kids to ever feel like they can’t be here at school and have clean clothing, nice clothing, or to go hungry; even over the weekend,” said Ray.

Students help with the closet when they are able to and use the closet as needed.

“We have students in the building, and some teachers, that help to keep it organized, and put everything together. We’re still getting a few food items sorted and put on the shelves. We are working through the clothing so that we can have everything ready for the kids that want to come and find something that they need,” said Ray.

Keeping the closet running could not be done without the community.

“We always say ‘Once a Big Red Always a Big Red,’ so we have a lot of alumni that want to help out current students; and that’s really nice. They want to have a connect to the school. Communities/businesses in the community want to help. Community Bank just did a big drive and donated a bunch of food to us. I think everyone just feels good to be able to help out, and that is a really easy way to do that,” said Ray.

Ray went on to add that their closet is in need of body wash for girls and loofahs.

Once they finish checking their inventory they will make a post on their Facebook page of what they need.

Donations can be dropped off at the high school.

Parkersburg South has a food pantry and they are looking for breakfast foods.

You can drop donations off at the school or call the school at 304 - 420-9610 and ask for Hannah Jarman to find out what they are in need of.

