Raspy Voice Kids Podcast breaks down WVU’s game against Penn St.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mountaineers football season gets underway on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. on NBC as they travel to Happy Valley to take on the #7 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions.

WVU went a disappointing 5-7 last season, but they are looking to make a statement with a massive upset to kick off the 2023 season.

The Raspy Voice Kids Podcast duo of, Brandon Phoenix and Jeremy Phoenix, have a lot of thoughts about this season’s team and some of the keys to victory this weekend.

Check out the video at the top of the article to hear their thoughts on the game this weekend and the outlook for the Mountaineers this season.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.