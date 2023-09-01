State police are looking for tips for investigation into Wood County man

State police are looking for tips for investigation into Wood County man.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia State Police are looking for more information for an investigation into a Wood County man.

In August, Eric Liotti was arrested for using obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor, soliciting etcetera a minor via a computer, and distributing and exhibiting material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. That’s according to a press release from the West Virginia State Police Crimes Against Children Unit. They tell WTAP that they believe there could be more victims relating to sexual abuse or solicitation out there.

If you have any information that could help this investigation, reach out to the local West Virginia State Police.

