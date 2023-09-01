Temporary shelter gives pet owners a way to avoid surrendering their animals

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Humane Society of the Ohio Valley’s temporary shelter has been open for about a month now and Shelter Director Amy Rogers tells WTAP it’s been going well.

So far, they’ve helped four families house their pets.

The purpose of this shelter is to provide a safe place for animals to stay when their owners are in a temporary situation in which they can’t take care of them. For instance, a hospital stay, escaping an abusive relationship, etcetera. When the pet owner is able to care for their pet again, they pick them up. It’s an alternative process to surrendering.

“It’s a lot better for the pets - for them to be able to eventually go back to their owners that they know, to the home that they know, and the place that they’re comfortable and that they love and they know that they’re loved there,” Rogers said.

She added that right now they’re housing multiple pets while their owners figure out their housing situations, whether it’s due to flooding, economic reasons, etcetera.

To ask about using the temporary shelter, you can stop by the humane society in person or give them a call at 740-373-5959.

For more background on what the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley’s temporary shelter is all about, click the link below.

The Humane Society of the Ohio Valley is setting up a new building with a unique purpose (wtap.com)

