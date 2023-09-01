YMCA of Parkersburg is evacuated due to smoke

YMCA of Parkersburg is evacuated.
YMCA of Parkersburg is evacuated.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The YMCA of Parkersburg was evacuated Thursday night.

According to fire officials, a piece of plastic fell into a sauna device, melted, and created smoke, which set off the fire alarm.

Fire Chief Matthews said one person needed medical attention due to using an extinguisher on the smoke and breathing in chemicals from the extinguisher. That person is okay.

Officials were called to the scene around 7:45pm.

