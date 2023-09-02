2023 Football Frenzy Week 3 Recap

Football Scores from September 1
Football Scores from September 1(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

WTAP Football Frenzy Week 3 A Block
WTAP Football Frenzy Week 3 B Block
WTAP Football Frenzy Week 3 C Block
WTAP Football Frenzy Week 3 D Block

Week 3 of Friday night football in Mid-Ohio Valley did not disappoint, as teams went down to the wire in some really good games.

The Williamstown Yellowjackets returned home for the first time in almost two years, and the Jackets took care of Webster County 60-14.

The Parkersburg South Patriots went out to Morgantown, and got a big win over University 72-34.

The Parkersburg Big Reds got their second straight shutout as they took down the Riverside Warriors on the road 47-0.

The St. Marys Blue Devils went to New Cumberland, and got their second straight road win over Oak Glen 45-13.

The Marietta Tigers got their first win of the season, as they took down the Athens Bulldogs 28-19.

The Fort Frye Cadets improve to 3-0 on the season, as they win a nail biter against Bellaire 22-15.

The Waterford Wildcats went down to the wire against Shenandoah, as they knock off the Zeps at home 24-22.

The Belpre Golden Eagles lost a tough game at Stadium Field to Alexander 58-0.

The Warren Warriors had a tough night, as they fell on the road to Fairfield Union 42-3.

The Frontier Cougars lost on the road against Beallsville 25-13.

The Wirt County Tigers improve to 3-0 on the season, as they take down Magnolia in their home opener 53-0.

The Ripley Vikings dropped their home opener to Buckhannon-Upshur 42-3.

