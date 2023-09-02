Fall is coming- the science behind changing leaves

A regional forester explains how fall leaves get their color.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Autumn is quickly approaching. While it’s always a pretty sight, it isn’t just a poetic shift, there’s science behind it.

Regional Forester Vernon Stephens explained that leaves change color due to a decrease in sunlight. This causes photosynthesis to slow down, which causes chlorophyll to decrease. That’s what gives leaves their green color. This reduction in chlorophyll causes other pigments to show.

Stephens said that, for a perfect fall, seasons prior must have ideal conditions.

“I’d say the bottom line for the perfect display you need a good wet spring growing season, average or slightly above average wet summer, no drought from spring to fall, sunny afternoons, and cool nights in the end of summer and beginning of fall and no major wind and rain events leading up to the peak seasons,” he said.

Stephens expects to see leaves start changing in the next couple weeks. He said there’s a good chance this fall will be a gorgeous one.

