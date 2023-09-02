Local group aims to educate the public on how government works

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - One of the many booths set up for Marietta’s First Friday aimed to educate the community on democracy and how the government works.

Living Democracy Engaging Citizens’ Betsy Cook said it’s what their group is all about. She hopes it helps protect democracy.

Multiple educational games were set up, from a game in which you learn about the different branches of government and match what goes in what branch to trivia on local, state, and national politics.

“If they need something locally like they need to go talk to the mayor or they need to get their street cleaned up somehow, we hope they’ll find out how to do that. Some of our trivia questions talk about like where do you go if you have a water problem…,” Cook said.

She added that she hopes this knowledge creates educated voters too.

