Marietta College hosts its annual involvement fair

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College hosted its annual involvement fair on Friday.

Students flocked to the event, talking to different clubs and organizations they’re interested in joining.

A variety of groups set up booths to entice new members. There was a rowing club, an anime club, greek life, and more.

One student, Eric Lattimore, told WTAP that he hopes to meet new people through whichever club he decides to join.

“I was thinking chess. Me and my friends used to be interested in chess in high school so that would be pretty cool,” he said.

Lattimore added that he hopes to build his skillset and have new experiences as well.

