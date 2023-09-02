Missing juvenile last seen on August 30 in Ripley, W. Va.

Michael B. Cheek was last seen on Wednesday, August 30, in Ripley, W. Va.
Michael B. Cheek was last seen on Wednesday, August 30, in Ripley, W. Va.(Andrew Noll)
By Andrew Noll and Phyllis Smith
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West State Police launched an investigation Friday into a missing 13-year-old boy.

Michael B. Cheek was last seen on Wednesday, August 30, in Ripley, W. Va.

He is believed to be in danger and unable to receive medical care due to neither parent having legal custody.

He is believed to be with his biological father, the suspect, Michael A. Cheek, who does not have guardianship.

Michael A. Cheek, the suspect, is Michael B. Cheek's biological father, but he does not have...
Michael A. Cheek, the suspect, is Michael B. Cheek's biological father, but he does not have guardianship(Andrew Noll)

His father is believed to be driving a 2017 Ford Fusion, maroon in color, and has a Georgia license plate that reads YJG486.

They are believed to be in the Roane, Jackson or Kanawha County area.

Call the West Virginia State Police Spencer Detachment at 304-927-0950 if you have any information.

