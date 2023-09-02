Missing juvenile last seen on August 30 in Ripley, W. Va.

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West State Police launched an investigation Friday into a missing 13-year-old boy.

Michael B. Cheek was last seen on Wednesday, August 30, in Ripley, W. Va.

He is believed to be in danger and unable to receive medical care due to neither parent having legal custody.

He is believed to be with his biological father, the suspect, Michael A. Cheek, who does not have guardianship.

Michael A. Cheek, the suspect, is Michael B. Cheek's biological father, but he does not have guardianship (Andrew Noll)

His father is believed to be driving a 2017 Ford Fusion, maroon in color, and has a Georgia license plate that reads YJG486.

They are believed to be in the Roane, Jackson or Kanawha County area.

Call the West Virginia State Police Spencer Detachment at 304-927-0950 if you have any information.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.