This Is Home: The Pink Church

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Good Shepherd Episcopal Church seems like most other churches from the inside. However, it is the outside that tends to make more of a statement on passersby, more commonly known as “The Pink Church” Good Shepherd has been in the Parkersburg area since 1906, when Bishop Peterkin, the first Episcopal Bishop in West Virginia, founded the church as a memorial to his sons, who passed away as young adults, the church was initially founded as a mission from Trinity Episcopal Church in downtown Parkersburg as a ministry to the “wild boys” of east Parkersburg. The architecture and the trademark pink color was inspired by stucco buildings that the bishop saw during his time in the southwestern part of the United States and Mexico. But that begs the question on everyone’s mind... WHY, pink? Linda Crocker is a full-time volunteer at the church who regales on the history of the church and the decision that led to the current color choice it has today.

“Originally it was white because we’ve got pictures from way back when, but at some point, somebody decided if it looked like it was from the southwest, it should be colorful, so they decided to paint it pink.”

While the church has a very unique and storied history, those who practice here today carry on the traditions of their faith and add to the history of the church through their efforts to help their community in any way that they can.

“This church has always had a commitment to outreach, to serving the church neighborhood and the wider community, and that is the focus of a lot of our activities. I belong here because my feeling is that, you know, as a Christian, believing things is one thing, But I think we’re supposed to do something about what we believe in, and this is a church that does things. So, we have a food pantry, we have a huge ministry feeding the homeless right now. We help at Christmas time. We have an adopted families program that serves families throughout Wood County. We have a summer program for kids where a group comes in from, well, they come from all over, but they come and do art activities as well as Bible study with children. We have a rummage room downstairs, and while that does raise money for our Christmas program, it also serves a good purpose in this community because it offers reasonably nice things for the local population at a really good price, so it’s got a double benefit.”

Crocker says that the church loves children and families, and that they also have a nursery along with their food pantry, as well as streaming capabilities for those who are unable to physically make it to services at the church. Crocker also makes it clear that visitors are always free to stop by to visit or to help volunteer.

“Well, we love to have people come by to see it. That’s one of the things I do is I run in here and turn on the lights so they could look around. We always are happy to have people come and help us with our ministries, you don’t have to be a member to help us. You know, people from the community that come and help hand out food bags. We always take donations of food. I like donations of money even better, because then I can buy exactly what we need, so if anybody’s interested in helping us that way, or volunteering because we could use more volunteers to help with that.”

