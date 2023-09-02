Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall set to visit Parkersburg

Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall from five years ago.
Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall from five years ago.(n/a)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall will be retuning to Parkersburg later this month.

The Vietnam Memorial Wall reminds everyone of those who lost their lives in Vietnam during the war.

Vietnam Veteran and organizer behind the stop in Parkersburg Bill Shepherd explains more about the wall.

“The motto of it is ‘all gave some, and some gave all’ and the ones that gave all are on the wall. (Around) 58,971 soldiers; Marines, Navy, and Air Force that died in Vietnam. Not after but during Vietnam in country. That includes five nurses,” said Shepherd.

The wall will be in Parkersburg City Park by the ball field starting the evening of Sept. 13 through Sept. 17.

There are several ways to help with the visit from the wall by ordering a shirt or signing up to help.

For more information on how to help you can call Shepherd at 304-480-1067

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police are looking for tips for investigation into Wood County man.
State police are looking for tips for investigation into Wood County man
Charles Scott Burton
Belpre man arraigned for 10 charges
Justice Department sues Athens County landlord for sexually harassing tenants
Michael B. Cheek was last seen on Wednesday, August 30, in Ripley, W. Va.
Missing juvenile last seen on August 30 in Ripley, W. Va.
Terrance (Terry) Randall Connolly
Obituary: Connolly, Terrance (Terry) Randall

Latest News

Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, hidden gem of Parkersburg and a wonderful aid to the community.
This Is Home: The Pink Church
Living Democracy Engaging Citizens set up multiple educational games.
Local group aims to educate the public on how government works
A regional forester explains how fall leaves get their color.
Fall is coming- the science behind changing leaves
Marietta College students look for clubs to join at an annual fair.
Marietta College hosts its annual involvement fair