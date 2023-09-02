Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall set to visit Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall will be retuning to Parkersburg later this month.

The Vietnam Memorial Wall reminds everyone of those who lost their lives in Vietnam during the war.

Vietnam Veteran and organizer behind the stop in Parkersburg Bill Shepherd explains more about the wall.

“The motto of it is ‘all gave some, and some gave all’ and the ones that gave all are on the wall. (Around) 58,971 soldiers; Marines, Navy, and Air Force that died in Vietnam. Not after but during Vietnam in country. That includes five nurses,” said Shepherd.

The wall will be in Parkersburg City Park by the ball field starting the evening of Sept. 13 through Sept. 17.

There are several ways to help with the visit from the wall by ordering a shirt or signing up to help.

For more information on how to help you can call Shepherd at 304-480-1067

