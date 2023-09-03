Classic Plastics’ Toy Expo this weekend

The event has been growing every year.
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Classic Plastics is holding a Toy Expo this weekend, Sept 2 and 3, at Parkersburg Art Center.

The expo has a wide range of vendors that are selling pop culture items from 3-D prints to collectables.

Celebrities Carla Perez and Bumper Robinson are also attending to meet fans.

This expo helps to bring people that are interested in pop culture together.

Show runner and Owner of Classic Plastics, Tony Workman, has noticed a growth in those interested.

“It was gaining so much momentum that we decided to bring it out, and try it again for a second time (this year),” said Workman.

The expo is going on Sunday, Sept 3, from 11 a.m. until four p.m. at the Parkersburg Art Center.

It is five dollars to enter and kids 10 and under can attend for free.

