Dinosaurs roar into Washington County Fair

The interactive Dino-ROAR! show features handlers, several baby dinosaurs, and a ferocious T-Rex.
Dino-ROAR! performs three shows each day of the fair at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Large crowds gathered to experience an educational dinosaur exhibit at the Washington County Fair.

The interactive Dino-ROAR! show features handlers, several baby dinosaurs, and a ferocious T-Rex.

Fossil displays and photo opportunities are also available in between performances.

Show owner Jacob Whitson said engaging the audience is a great way to make learning fun for everyone.

“I think if you, especially with kids, are really entertaining them and they’re really having fun with something and they’re not being told that they are learning necessarily, sometimes it does stick with them better. And when two goofy dudes are messing up the whole time are asking them for help, then they are quick to use the knowledge either that they just learned, or they already know. So, its kind a really unique learning experience for some of the kids, even if all they learn is that these two guys should definitely not be trying to wrangle dinosaurs.”

Dino-ROAR! performs three shows each day of the fair at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

